Tim Cook Over The Moon' As Apple Records Double-Digit Growth In India, Eyes Further Expansion

Tim Cook has struck an upbeat note on India, calling it a huge opportunity and saying he is over the moon excited as Apple Inc. continues to clock strong growth in one of its fastest-expanding markets.

Speaking during Apple's second-quarter FY26 earnings call, Cook highlighted that India, now the world's second-largest smartphone market and third-largest PC market, remains underpenetrated for the company.

“Despite doing extremely well there for quite some time, we still have a modest share. That really speaks to the opportunity that we have,” he said in response to an analyst query.

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Apple reported a 17% year-on-year jump in quarterly revenue to $111.2 billion, with India emerging as a standout market delivering double-digit growth.

Cook noted that the company set March quarter revenue records across both developed and emerging markets, adding that India continues to play a key role in that trajectory.

“We've been focused on this for a while… there are a lot of people moving into the middle class there,” Cook said, underscoring the structural demand drivers.

He added that most Apple customers in India are first-time buyers across product categories, from iPhone and Mac to iPad and Apple Watch, creating a strong runway for expanding its installed base.

Apple also continues to deepen its retail footprint. Cook said the company was thrilled to open its sixth store in India earlier this year, including a second outlet in Mumbai, as part of a broader push to connect with more consumers in emerging markets.

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Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said iPhone revenue rose 22% year-on-year to $57 billion, with double-digit growth across key regions, including India.

Mac revenue came in at $8.4 billion, supported by new launches such as MacBook Neo, while iPad sales also saw strong traction in emerging markets like India.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing for a leadership transition, with Cook set to step down as CEO on September 1. John Ternus will take over the role, marking a new chapter as the company looks to accelerate growth in markets like India.

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