The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 14: Christopher Nolan's Film Maintains Strong Hold, Check Earnings

Two weeks into its theatrical run, The Odyssey continues to hold its ground at the Indian box office. Despite the expected weekday dip, Christopher Nolan's epic remains a strong draw in cinemas.

Day 14 Box Office Report

On its second Thursday (Day 14), The Odyssey collected Rs 2.75 crore net in India, marking a 35.3% drop from Wednesday's Rs 4.25 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 135.25 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 161.44 crore.

Language-Wise Performance

The Odyssey was screened across 1,304 shows nationwide on Day 14.

The English version remained the film's biggest contributor, collecting Rs 2.60 crore from 989 shows with an overall occupancy of 53%. Occupancy picked up as the day progressed, rising from 9.44% in the morning to 23% in the afternoon, 31.56% in the evening and 30.33% during the night shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.10 crore from 222 shows, recording 18% overall occupancy. It registered 5.25% occupancy in the morning, 11.92% in the afternoon, 10.50% in the evening and 17.92% during the night shows.

Tamil version contributed Rs 0.03 crore from 42 shows with an overall occupancy of 29%. And the Telugu version added Rs 0.02 crore from 51 shows, recording 18% overall occupancy.

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Box Office Journey So Far

The Odyssey opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 22 crore on Day 2 and Rs 21.90 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 8 crore on Day 4, Rs 8.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.15 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 90.30 crore.

In its second week, the film collected Rs 6.85 crore on July 24, Rs 11.05 crore on July 25, Rs 11.45 crore on July 26, Rs 3.85 crore on July 27, Rs 4.75 crore on July 28, Rs 4.25 crore on July 29.

About the Film

The Odyssey follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, encountering mythical creatures and formidable challenges that test his courage and resilience.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o in key roles.

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