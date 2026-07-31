Strides Pharma Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 57%, Revenue Surges 13% To Rs 1,265 Crore

Strides Pharma declared first quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Friday, July 13. The pharmaceutical company's net profit jumped 57% to Rs 157 crore in the quarter from Rs 100 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue rose 13% to Rs 1,265 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 from Rs 1,120 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA advanced 4.6% to Rs 228 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 218 crore in Q1FY26. EBITDA margin contracted to 18% against 19.5% on an year on year basis.

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