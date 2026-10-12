The AI Hiring Paradox: TCS Hired 24,000 Freshers In The Last Six Months. What's Driving The Demand?

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has not backed down from onboarding freshers even in the September quarter amid chatter around AI straining new intakes.

The IT behemoth hired around 10,000 freshers, combined with 14,000 recruits in the first quarter of the financial year 2027, the total hiring stood around 24,000 in the first six months of the fiscal.

"We onboarded 10,000 grads from the university this year globally...And as we speak, we are in the final stages of our campus hiring for the students who graduate in the coming financial year," said Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal in the company's post-earnings conference call.

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The commentary sounded confident around hiring demand. But what is driving this demand, remains the catch.

"This quarter, we continue to invest in future-ready talent, onboarding top talent globally, taking our workforce to 598,056 associates," Kulumal outlined, adding that the hiring strategy continues to balance experienced talent, early career talent, and internal mobility.

He highlighted that the hiring trends are being shaped by evolving client demand. TCS is focusing on bolstering its AI ammunition, domain expertise, improving deployment readiness, and investing in continuous learning."

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"Over the past year, we have significantly expanded our technology and AI capabilities through large-scale learning and reskilling initiatives," the CHRO stated.

TCS just reiterated the message that it had put out after the June quarter results. Back then, TCS' CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan defended the strong hiring wave, outlining that they do not completely agree with the view that AI will reduce white collar jobs.

Notably, even as the management dispelled fears regarding artificial intelligence replacing software developers and similar roles, the recent recruitment centres around AI-native talent.

"Our campus hiring continues to focus on digital and AI-native talent supported by reimagined Initial Learning program. And stronger AI centric curriculum," said Sudeep Kunnumal, the CHRO.

During the most recent conference call too, the message was subtle, but clear. The new hires, specifically college recruits, are majorly meant to be equipped with AI-linked "new gen" skills.

"We remain committed to building a future-ready workforce and a workplace where associates can learn, contribute, and grow," Kulumal said, while adding that learning hours saw a 17% sequential rise to 17.1 million hours.

Further, Kulumal underlined that demand has gone up, especially for next-gen skills and all hiring are to fulfill and "capture those demands."

Therefore, campus recruitment is still being by a redesigned learning programme with a stronger AI-focused curriculum, while the company is increasingly looking for graduates equipped with next-generation capabilities.

In the previous quarter's call Krithivasan had said more than half of TCS' lateral hires already possess next-generation skills, reflecting the company's effort to align its workforce with the growing adoption of AI across client projects.

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