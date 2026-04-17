TCS Appoints Deloitte, Trilegal For Nashik 'Conversion' Probe, Says No POSH Complaints Received

K. Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services, on Friday outlined a series of steps undertaken by the company in response to a recent matter concerning the Nashik TCS conversion case. These include appointment of Deloitte and Trilegal for the probe.

Krithivasan in a formal statement said that there were no POSH complaints received and one of the accused, Nida Khan, is being incorrectly reported as the HR manager.

He also said that the company has initiated an internal investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian, President and Chief Operating Officer. To ensure impartiality and rigour, TCS has appointed external experts, including Deloitte and law firm Trilegal, as independent counsel supporting the probe.

Further strengthening governance around the investigation, the company has constituted an oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry. The committee will review the findings of the internal investigation and oversee the implementation of any recommendations that may arise.

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Addressing media reports surrounding the issue, TCS sought to clarify certain claims. The company stated that Ms. Nida Khan, who has been repeatedly referred to as an HR manager in sections of the press, did not hold such a role. According to TCS, she served as a process associate and was not responsible for recruitment or any leadership functions.

The company also dismissed reports suggesting that its Nashik unit had been shut down. Krithivasan asserted that the facility continues to operate normally and remains engaged in serving clients without disruption.

On the allegations being reported, TCS noted that while a detailed review is ongoing, preliminary checks of internal systems and records have not revealed any complaints of the nature being alleged, either through its ethics channels or under its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) mechanisms.

Reiterating the company's stance on workplace conduct, Krithivasan said TCS maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of coercion or misconduct. He underscored the firm's commitment to employee welfare, safety, and dignity across all its locations.

The company also confirmed that it is extending full cooperation to law enforcement agencies to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Krithivasan added that TCS remains focused on supporting its employees while the matter is examined and resolved through appropriate legal and institutional processes.

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