Tata Motors To Launch Sierra EV, Avinya Premium Brand By 2026

Tata Motors is accelerating its electric vehicle ambitions with plans to launch the Sierra EV and a refreshed Punch by CY2026, alongside the debut of its premium EV brand Avinya by year-end 2026, said Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The company also aims to introduce three additional nameplates between FY27 and FY30, maintain a 45–50% share in India’s EV market, and commit Rs 16,000–18,000 crore in investments over FY25–FY30.

This comes after the company relaunched the iconic model Sierra from the dawn of the century, but with a modern touch. Tata Motors called it the 'rebirth of a legend'.