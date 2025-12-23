Tata Motors To Launch Sierra EV, Avinya Premium Brand By 2026
The company also aims to introduce three additional nameplates between FY27 and FY30
Tata Motors is accelerating its electric vehicle ambitions with plans to launch the Sierra EV and a refreshed Punch by CY2026, alongside the debut of its premium EV brand Avinya by year-end 2026, said Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
The company also aims to introduce three additional nameplates between FY27 and FY30, maintain a 45–50% share in India’s EV market, and commit Rs 16,000–18,000 crore in investments over FY25–FY30.
This comes after the company relaunched the iconic model Sierra from the dawn of the century, but with a modern touch. Tata Motors called it the 'rebirth of a legend'.
Sierra was initially unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Expo, and after several design teasers, the company finally launched the SUV in November.
Tata Sierra was launched with an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 11.49 lakh. Bookings opened on Dec. 16 while deliveries will commence from Jan 15, 2026.
On the first day of bookings, the company recorded over 70,000 confirmed orders. Additionally, 1.35 lakh prospective customers also submitted their preferred configuration as they progressed to complete booking formalities.
The vehicle is available in six colour variants, including the likes of Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Andaman Adventure. Additionally, the car's drive modes come in 'City' and 'Sport' mode, and terrain modes are configured for 'Normal', 'Wet' and 'Rough'