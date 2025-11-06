Tata Motors Gifts Indian Women's Cricket Team Exclusive First Lot Of Tata Sierra

In a gesture celebrating excellence and national pride, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a special tribute to the Indian Women's Cricket Team for their extraordinary achievement and stellar performance at the ICC Women's World Cup.

The historic win at the DY Patil Stadium over South Africa ended decades of near misses, including heartbreaking losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals, making the Indian Women's team the champion of the world for the first time ever.

As a mark of appreciation, the company will present each member of the team with the exclusive first lot of the soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra, one of its most anticipated models. Each player will receive the top-end variant of the SUV.

This victory, achieved after reaching the final for the third time in history, makes India only the fourth nation to lift the coveted trophy. The win is being hailed as a 'watershed moment' for Indian cricket, same as the men's team's 1983 World Cup glory.