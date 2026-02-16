Fractal Analytics IPO Listing Today: Shares To Debut At 3% Discount?

Shares of Fractal Analytics will debut on Monday, Feb 16. The initial public offering (IPO) of Fractal Analytics was oversubscribed 2.66 times on the third and final day of bidding on Feb. 11. The IPO received bids for 4,94,79,888 shares against 1,85,79,360 offered.

Shares were credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Feb. 13.

The IPO is in the focus among the investors ahead of its listing today.

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Fractal Analytics IPO was Rs -28 on Feb. 16. It indicates a listing price of Rs 872 at a loss of -3.11% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Fractal Analytics IPO: Key Details

The Fractal Analytics IPO was a book build issue of Rs 2,840.16 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 1,029.76 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.01 crore shares totalling Rs 1,810.40 crore.

Retail participants were required to apply for one lot comprising 16 shares, translating into an investment of Rs 14,400. Small Non-institutional Investors had to bid for at least 14 lots, involving an investment of Rs 2,01,600. For Big Non-institutional Investors, the threshold was 70 lots, taking the minimum commitment to Rs 10,08,000.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 857 and Rs 900 per share.

The public issue remained open for three days, from Feb. 9 to 11. Following the finalisation of allotments on Feb. 12, shares were credited to the winning applicants' demat accounts on Feb. 13. Refunds to those who were not allotted shares were also completed that day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Feb. 16.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. was the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. was the registrar of the issue.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to invest in one of its subsidiaries for pre-payment and/or repayment of its borrowings, buying laptops, setting up new office premises, research and development, sales and marketing under Fractal Alpha, inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

About Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics is an analytics and artificial intelligence company that serves industries such as consumer packaged goods, insurance, retail, healthcare and life sciences.

Financials

The company reported a 19.86% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,559 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 1,300.7 crore in H1FY25. Profit declined 2.74% YoY to Rs 70.9 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 72.9 crore in H1FY25.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

