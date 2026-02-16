Get App
T20 World Cup Points Table: India Beat Pakistan, Qualify For Super Eights; West Indies, USA Notch Wins

India demolished Pakistan and qualified for Super Eight stage. Meanwhile West Indies and USA also registered big wins.

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Ishan Kishan after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026.
PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Day 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a clash between Nepal and the West Indies in Wankhede. Nepal batted first but could only put 133/8 on the board despite a fighting half-century from Dipendra Singh Airee (58 off 47 balls).

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder played a crucial role in keeping Nepal to a small total with a spell of 4/27. Then team's current captain Shai Hope smacked an unbeaten fifty (61 off 46 balls) and with the help of Shimron Hetmyer (46 off 32 balls), guided his team to a nine-wicket win. It is West Indies' third successive win in the tournament and took them to the top of Group C for the moment. 

The second match of the day was played in Chennai between Namibia and USA. Captain Monak Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi struck fifties. While Patel made 52 in 30 balls, Krishnamurthi remained not out on 68 from 33 deliveries. It helped the USA get a huge score of 199/4. Louren Steenkamp hit half-century in Namibia's chase but got little help from his teammates as the team was restricted to 168/6 after 20 overs. The US became the first of the 20 teams to finish playing all the four group stage games.

Finally, the focus shifted to Colombo where India and Pakistan locked horns. Riding high on Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 77 in 40 balls, India got to a total of 175/7. Pakistan hardly troubled India as they got bowled out on 114. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each. The victory helped India remain top spot in Group A and qualify for the Super Eight Stage.

Here is how the points table looks like:

Group A
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
India33063.05
USA32140.768
Pakistan4224-0.403
Netherlands3122-1.352
Namibia3030-2.443

Group B
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
Sri Lanka22043.125
Zimbabwe22041.984
Australia21121.100
Ireland31220.150
Oman3030-4.546

Group C
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
West Indies33061.820
England3214-0.143
Scotland31220.359
Italy2112-0.352
Nepal3030-1.942

Group D
TeamMatchesWonLostPointsNet Run Rate
South Africa33061.477
New Zealand32140.701
UAE2112-1.030
Afghanistan2020-0.555
Canada2020-1.526

