T20 World Cup Points Table: India Beat Pakistan, Qualify For Super Eights; West Indies, USA Notch Wins

Day 9 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 began with a clash between Nepal and the West Indies in Wankhede. Nepal batted first but could only put 133/8 on the board despite a fighting half-century from Dipendra Singh Airee (58 off 47 balls).

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder played a crucial role in keeping Nepal to a small total with a spell of 4/27. Then team's current captain Shai Hope smacked an unbeaten fifty (61 off 46 balls) and with the help of Shimron Hetmyer (46 off 32 balls), guided his team to a nine-wicket win. It is West Indies' third successive win in the tournament and took them to the top of Group C for the moment.

The second match of the day was played in Chennai between Namibia and USA. Captain Monak Patel and Sanjay Krishnamurthi struck fifties. While Patel made 52 in 30 balls, Krishnamurthi remained not out on 68 from 33 deliveries. It helped the USA get a huge score of 199/4. Louren Steenkamp hit half-century in Namibia's chase but got little help from his teammates as the team was restricted to 168/6 after 20 overs. The US became the first of the 20 teams to finish playing all the four group stage games.

Finally, the focus shifted to Colombo where India and Pakistan locked horns. Riding high on Ishan Kishan's blistering knock of 77 in 40 balls, India got to a total of 175/7. Pakistan hardly troubled India as they got bowled out on 114. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each. The victory helped India remain top spot in Group A and qualify for the Super Eight Stage.

Here is how the points table looks like:

Group A Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate India 3 3 0 6 3.05 USA 3 2 1 4 0.768 Pakistan 4 2 2 4 -0.403 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 -1.352 Namibia 3 0 3 0 -2.443

Group B Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate Sri Lanka 2 2 0 4 3.125 Zimbabwe 2 2 0 4 1.984 Australia 2 1 1 2 1.100 Ireland 3 1 2 2 0.150 Oman 3 0 3 0 -4.546

Group C Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate West Indies 3 3 0 6 1.820 England 3 2 1 4 -0.143 Scotland 3 1 2 2 0.359 Italy 2 1 1 2 -0.352 Nepal 3 0 3 0 -1.942

Group D Team Matches Won Lost Points Net Run Rate South Africa 3 3 0 6 1.477 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.030 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.555 Canada 2 0 2 0 -1.526

