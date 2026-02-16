T20 World Cup 2026: Teams That Qualified And Got Eliminated From The Group Stage; Teams Still On The Brink

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is approaching the fag end of its riveting group stage. A total of 27 matches have been played across four groups by 20 participants. Only three teams have been eliminated, and just three are certain to qualify for the Super 8s round as of now.

Group A Qualified And Eliminated Teams

In Group A, India's massive victory over Pakistan on Sunday, Feb. 15, secured their berth in the next phase of the tournament with 3 wins in 3 matches. The result left Pakistan in a precarious spot despite beating the USA and the Netherlands in their previous two games. As the USA defeated the Netherlands and Namibia in Chennai, they were back in contention with a superior NRR (+0.787>-0.403) than Pakistan. The equation is straightforward in this group: if Pakistan lose to Namibia in their last game, the USA join India in the Super 8s stage.

Group B Qualified And Eliminated Teams

In Group B, Zimbabwe's stunning win over former champions Australia made headlines. The Zimbabweans had earlier beaten struggling Oman, who got eliminated after losing to Sri Lanka and Ireland.

While Ireland are still in contention, the fight for the Super 8s is realistically between Sri Lanka, Australia and Zimbabwe. If Sri Lanka beat Australia on Monday, Feb. 16, and Zimbabwe defeat Ireland on Tuesday, Feb. 17, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will qualify.

For Australia, if they win their two remaining matches, it will come down to net run rate if Sri Lanka beats Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe defeats Ireland. In that case, Australia, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will end up on six points, with Ireland on two.

Group C Qualified And Eliminated Teams

England's inconsistent performances have made Group C more interesting than anyone expected it to be. The West Indies are the only team sure of qualification to the Super 8s after beating England, Scotland and Nepal. Nepal are on the verge of an early exit after losing three on the trot. England need to win their final match against Italy to join the West Indies.

Group D Qualified And Eliminated Teams

Afghanistan's disappointing start has made Group D a whole lot more straightforward than anticipated. The Afghans lost to New Zealand and conceded points following a double Super Over tie versus South Africa. South Africa consolidated the top spot on the table by beating New Zealand after having overcome Afghanistan and Canada previously.

The UAE kept themselves in contention by beating Canada. But the road ahead is quite simple for the two heavyweights of this group. If South Africa and New Zealand win their final matches against the UAE and Canada on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, respectively, they qualify and Afghanistan will be eliminated even if they beat the two associate sides by big margins.

