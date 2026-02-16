Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: IndusInd Bank, PNB, Lupin, And More | February 16, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the banking, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors.

Top picks include private lender IndusInd Bank, pharmaceutical majors Lupin and Biocon, and two-wheeler leader TVS Motor Company, alongside a selling strategy for Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Here are the top five stock picks and trading ideas.

IndusInd Bank

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, has recommended a buy on IndusInd Bank. Sharma advised entering the stock at the current market price (CMP) of Rs 924 for a target of Rs 980, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 900.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

While other picks focus on upside, Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, has identified a selling opportunity in PNB. Bhosale recommended a sell at Rs 119 for a target of Rs 111, placing a stop loss at Rs 123.

Lupin

Shrikant Chauhan, Senior Vice President at Kotak Securities, sees significant value in Lupin following the company's robust Q3 results. Chauhan set a target price of Rs 2,400 for the stock, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 2,150.

Biocon

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One also placed a buy rating on Biocon. Bhosale suggested buying at Rs 378 for a target of Rs 395, with a stop loss at Rs 368.

TVS Motor

Company Gaurav Sharma of Globe Capital identified a buying opportunity in TVS Motor. Sharma recommended buying at the CMP of Rs 3,866 for a target of Rs 4,100, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 3,750.

The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

