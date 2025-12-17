Tata Sierra Gets 70,000 Order Confirmations On Day 1 Of Bookings Opening

The iconic Tata Sierra on Wednesday announced that they have recorded over 70,000 confirmed bookings on the very first day of bookings.

Additionally, 1.35 lakh prospective customers also submitted their preferred configuration as they are progressing to complete booking formalities, the Mumbai-based auto major said.

The Tata Sierra SUV, which was first introduced in 1991, was launched in India on November 25 and is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh.

"Recrafted for a new era, the Sierra preserves its heritage and distinctive DNA while embracing cutting-edge modernity. It stands as a powerful symbol of achievement, individuality and the spirit of exploration, an invitation to Escape Mediocre and redefine what’s possible," a press release by Tata Motors said.

Speaking about the booking milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We sincerely thank our customers for this overwhelming response which reaffirms the legendary status of the Tata Sierra. True to its legacy of redefining norms, the Sierra has pioneered a new category: the Premium Mid-SUV."