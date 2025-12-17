Tata Sierra Gets 70,000 Order Confirmations On Day 1 Of Bookings Opening
The Tata Sierra SUV, which was first introduced in 1991, was launched in India on November 25 and is priced between Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 18.49 lakh.
The iconic Tata Sierra on Wednesday announced that they have recorded over 70,000 confirmed bookings on the very first day of bookings.
Additionally, 1.35 lakh prospective customers also submitted their preferred configuration as they are progressing to complete booking formalities, the Mumbai-based auto major said.
"Recrafted for a new era, the Sierra preserves its heritage and distinctive DNA while embracing cutting-edge modernity. It stands as a powerful symbol of achievement, individuality and the spirit of exploration, an invitation to Escape Mediocre and redefine what’s possible," a press release by Tata Motors said.
Speaking about the booking milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We sincerely thank our customers for this overwhelming response which reaffirms the legendary status of the Tata Sierra. True to its legacy of redefining norms, the Sierra has pioneered a new category: the Premium Mid-SUV."
About Tata Sierra
The Sierra has three engines, a 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDi petrol engine (160PS/255Nm) with a six-speed torque converter automatic; a 1.5-litre Revotron NA petrol engine (106PS/145Nm) with a 6-speed MT and 7-speed DCA; as well as a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel (118PS, 260/280Nm) with 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Its drive modes come in 'City' and 'Sport' mode, and terrain modes are configured for 'Normal', 'Wet' and 'Rough'.
The SUV has one coast-to-coast LED DRL at the front, and LED headlamps placed below it. The rear sports a full-width light bar.
Its interior features a three-screen setup with Samsung OLED monitors, which consist of a 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 12.3-inch touch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch touch co-driver display. It also had touch-based climate control similar to the Harrier and the Safari models.
The SUV also features an JBL Black 12-speaker system with Dolby Atmos sound system. Its boot capacity is at 622 litres (around 450 litres till the parcel tray). which expands to 1,257 litres with the rear seats folded.
The deliveries for the Tata Sierra SUV will commence on Jan. 15, 2026.