Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By 2.5% Amid Rising Input Costs

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (CV) announced to increase the prices of its commercial vehicle range by up to 2.5%, the company informed in an exchange filing on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The price hike will come into effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

The automaker has cited the impact of rising commodity prices and higher input costs as the reason for the price revision. The hike will vary depending on the model and variant.

"The price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs," the filing read.

Tata Motors CV along with several other automakers have announced price hikes recently amid persistent cost pressures, particularly from fluctuations in raw material and commodity prices due to the Middle East conflict.

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Last week, Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles announced to increase prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to 1.5% effective Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

In March, Tata Motors CV announced price hikes in commercial vehicles by 1.5% effective April 1. This price revision was applicable to the entire range of commercial vehicles and will vary depending on the individual model and variant.Last year, the auto giant had hiked prices of its commercial vehicles by 2%.

In Q4FY26, Tata Motors CV reported 70% YoY (Year-On-Year) surge in its bottomline, while revenue increase by 22% to Rs 24,452 crore. It also declared a divided of Rs 4 per share.

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