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Tata Motors PV To Hike Car And SUV Prices From July 1 — Check Details

The company said the adjustment is aimed at partially offsetting cost pressures while maintaining the overall value proposition of each offering.

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Tata Motors PV To Hike Car And SUV Prices From July 1 — Check Details
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. will increase prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to 1.5% effective July 1, 2026, the company announced on Friday. The price hike comes on the back of rising input costs and inflationary pressures that have already impacted the broader Indian market. 

The price hike applies to both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles, with the extent of the increase varying across models and variants.

The company said it has been absorbing a significant portion of rising input costs and is passing on only a part of the impact to customers through this revision.

The company said the adjustment is aimed at partially offsetting cost pressures while maintaining the overall value proposition of each offering.

This story will be updated.

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