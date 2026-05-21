Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki To Pass On Rising Input Costs With Up To Rs 30,000 Price Hike

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, Maruti underlined.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Maruti Suzuki To Pass On Rising Input Costs With Up To Rs 30,000 Price Hike
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Maruti Suzuki cars are set to get costlier from June 2026 onwards triggered by high input costs and rising inflationary pressures, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The automaker has announced price hikes of up to Rs 30,000 across its four-wheeler portfolio on Thursday. 

"You are kindly informed that in view of the sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000/- with effect from June 2026," Maruti stated in its filing. The price increase comes amid elevated input costs and amplifying inflationary pressures. 

The company added that so far it had been trying to mitigate the cost impact "to the extent possible" through cost reduction measures, but will have to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market "while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible.'

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, Maruti underlined. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LG Electronics Q4 Results: Profit Dips 8% Even As Revenue Tops Rs 8,000 Crore; Margins Contract

LG Electronics Q4 Results: Profit Dips 8% Even As Revenue Tops Rs 8,000 Crore; Margins Contract

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source