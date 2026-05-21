Maruti Suzuki To Pass On Rising Input Costs With Up To Rs 30,000 Price Hike

Maruti Suzuki cars are set to get costlier from June 2026 onwards triggered by high input costs and rising inflationary pressures, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The automaker has announced price hikes of up to Rs 30,000 across its four-wheeler portfolio on Thursday.

"You are kindly informed that in view of the sustained increase in input costs, the Company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs. 30,000/- with effect from June 2026," Maruti stated in its filing. The price increase comes amid elevated input costs and amplifying inflationary pressures.

The company added that so far it had been trying to mitigate the cost impact "to the extent possible" through cost reduction measures, but will have to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market "while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible.'

The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model, Maruti underlined.

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