Tata Motors Rolls Out Millionth Commercial Vehicle From Lucknow Plant

Tata Motors Ltd. (Commercial Vehicles) has released its millionth commercial vehicle in the Lucknow plant, which represents a notable step-up in terms of scale with regards to its electric and hydrogen-fueled four-wheelers.

The vehicle, a zero-emission electric bus was inaugurated by Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The milestone is a part of the company's move towards "green mobility", having set a target of net-zero emisions by 2045.

The Lucknow plant was established in 1992, and has grown from a regional assembly point, into a technologically advanced production facility that spans 600 acres.

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The plant can produce 100,000 vehicles a year, with a wide variety of vehicles such as passenger buses and cargo trucks. It also caters to export markets situated in Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East and South Africa.

“The rollout of 10 lakh trucks and buses from Tata Motors' Lucknow facility is a recognition of the state's capabilities,” Adityanath said at the event. He also stated that the factory's growth supports UP's aim to become a $1 trillion economy.

The Lucknow plant is an important element in Tata Motors CV's plan to diversify its powertrain products, an endeavour that has received more emphasis since the companies' demerger in 2025. The facility also makes battery-operated trucks and hydrogen power trains outside of tradition internal combustion engines.

The company has also integrated Industry 4.0 at the site, using AI, automation and robotics to ensure optimal resource usage and safety. The plant is entirely powered by renewable energy and has received water-positive certification.

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