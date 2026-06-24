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Swiggy Rejigs Instamart Top Brass As COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar Quit

Quick commerce platform has identified a replacement for one of the exiting executives, with a new leader expected to join in the coming weeks.

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Swiggy Rejigs Instamart Top Brass As COO Ankit Jain, CBO Hari Kumar Quit
Swiggy Instamart COO Ankit Jain and CBO Hari Kumar quit as quick commerce rivalry heats up.
(Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTVProfit)

Swiggy Instamart has seen a fresh round of senior-level exits, with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer (CBO) Hari Kumar resigning from the quick commerce business, sources told NDTV Profit.

The departures come amid intensifying competition in India's fast-growing quick commerce sector and mark a leadership reshuffle at Swiggy's grocery delivery arm.

Jain and Kumar were part of the leadership team working closely with Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, who previously worked at Flipkart. Both executives had also joined Swiggy after stints at the Walmart-owned e-commerce company.

Kumar joined Instamart as CBO in November 2024, while Jain took over as COO in May 2025. Both have resigned citing personal reasons, sources said.

According to people familiar with the matter, Kumar is yet to finalise his next move, while Jain is likely to join Nykaa as Head of Operations.

Swiggy has already identified a replacement for one of the outgoing executives, and a new leader is expected to join the company in the coming weeks, sources added.

Swiggy Instamart did not respond to queries sent by NDTV Profit. 

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