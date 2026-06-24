India To Emerge As AI Builder, Says Amazon CEO Andy Jassy; Bets On Deep Engineering Talent

India is poised to play a leading role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, with Amazon CEO Andy Jassy saying the country has the talent, scale and ambition to shape the next wave of AI-led transformation.

Speaking during his visit to India, Jassy said some of the world's most important AI applications will be built in the country, citing its deep engineering talent base and rapid pace of digital adoption.

"India has the scale, talent and ambition to shape the next era of AI-led business transformation," Jassy said while meeting business leaders to discuss AI, innovation and the country's role in developing next-generation technologies.

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The Amazon chief described AI as "the most transformational technology" he has seen in his lifetime and said India is uniquely positioned to emerge as an AI builder and innovator rather than merely a consumer of the technology.

“It's our fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in India and we're expanding to 300+ cities as part of our plan to build the country's largest delivery-in-minutes network. And what we've learned building it here is now helping us scale it across the U.S. and around the world,” Jassy added.

Jassy's comments come as Amazon deepens its India investments across ecommerce, cloud computing, logistics, entertainment and artificial intelligence.

During the visit, Jassy also toured an Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centre, where the company announced plans to expand its ultra-fast delivery service to more than 300 cities across India. Amazon said orders on the platform have doubled every quarter since launch, making it the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in the company's India operations.

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The company also unveiled 'Sammaan', a welfare programme for delivery associates that includes education scholarships for children, enhanced health and life insurance coverage, and the expansion of Ashray rest centres.

"Amazon Now is the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history with orders having doubled every quarter since launch," Amazon India Country Manager Samir Kumar said.

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