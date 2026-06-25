'Won't Be Intimidated': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Doubles Down On DMK-Era Bribery Claims

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has defended his allegations of corruption in school approval processes under the previous DMK government, saying he faced harassment and delays while trying to run and expand free schools in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Vembu said criticism from what he described as the "DMK ecosystem" had prompted him to lay out the details behind his claims.

“The DMK ecosystem is attacking me that the school issue I reported was a lie I concocted to help the TVK government. Let me state the facts,” Vembu wrote.

According to Vembu, the Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam trust operates two free NIOS schools in rural Tenkasi and Theni. He alleged that the founder of the Theni school, a retired IPS officer, was forced to shut down a CBSE institution after authorities allegedly demanded money to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC).

“He told me that as a honest retired officer he did not have the money to pay and they would not issue the NOC otherwise,” Vembu said.

The Zoho founder also alleged that his trust encountered difficulties obtaining approvals for new school infrastructure in Tenkasi.

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“We waited patiently for DTCP approval for the new school buildings but the approval never came as long as the DMK was in power. The approval came automatically once the government changed,” he wrote.

Vembu said he had publicly welcomed the change because approvals were granted without any demands for payment.

“Not only did the approvals come, government people told us not to pay money to anyone for any approvals. I have to appreciate this in public, having endured what we had endured before,” he said.

Responding to criticism, Vembu said, “I will not be intimidated by their attacks,” adding that he did not require a certificate from political opponents regarding his character.

His remarks come after media reports said Vembu had alleged systemic delays and demands for significant money to secure approvals for a free school run by his trust during the DMK administration.

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The controversy has gained attention amid claims by the TVK government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay that it has streamlined the NOC approval process for educational institutions. School Education Minister A Rajmohan recently said NOC renewals for private schools would be processed through an online portal aimed at eliminating opportunities for graft.

Several private school association office-bearers have also alleged that bribes ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh were sought for NOC renewals during the 2021–2026 DMK regime.

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