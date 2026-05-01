Speech By Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group On International Labor Day 2026

My dear colleagues - Greetings. "Apni Baat, Apno ke sath" - we are commencing this series of dialogue today, on May 1st - on this significant and auspicious occasion of International Workers' Day. It is my belief that life is a continuous journey spanning 'yesterday, today, and tomorrow' - wherein we learn from the past, understand the present, and shape the future. Our growth journey at the Adani Group has also been grounded in this very philosophy; every experience, every decision, and every achievement form an integral part of our collective learning.

As a family, it is important that we openly share these learnings and ideas, so that, together, we can further empower and strengthen our business, our people, and all our stakeholders for the future. "Apni Baat, Apno ke sath"-is an endeavour born of that very spirit-where, from time to time, through the medium of dialogue, we will make our journey even more clear, empowered, meaningful, and participatory.

Today is our day-it is a day for all of us. For every individual who is a hard worker-today is their day. For every individual whose faith lies in hard work, who understands the power of their own sweat, and who does not run from difficulties, but rather knows how to face with them- today is their day.

For those who possess courage, resilience, and the passion to achieve something extraordinary- Today belongs to them all. Therefore-this day-is my day, it is your day, it is a day for all of us. Today is International Workers' Day. Today is International Labour Day. It is not just a date, but a celebration of the spirit that gives a person the strength to realise his dreams. And friends, this day is also special to me for another reason.

On 1st May 1986, 40 years ago,I tied the sacred knot of marriage with Priti, and started a new journey of life with the most important person in my life. And what better way could there be to begin this day than - to have had the privilege this morning of visiting Kedarnath Dham with my wife, Priti, to seek the sacred blessings of Mahadev?

There, together, we offered our prayers to the Almighty-for having granted me birth in this great nation, India; for granting me the opportunity to serve this country, and for bestowing upon me all your affection and trust. For this, we are grateful to him. On this day, we also prayed- that our country may continue to progress and prosper endlessly; and that the lives of each one of you may be filled with happiness, peace, and good health. And there, too, we took a solemn pledge - that, united together with renewed enthusiasm and fresh energy, we will strive to work towards even greater goals. We stand at a juncture in history that is of extraordinary significance.

After a long era of subjugation, our nation attained independence in 1947. Today, as we approach nearly eighty years of that independence, we stand-through our sheer hard work and valour - at a vantage point where the entire world looks toward India with hope and expectation.

This is a time when every endeavour we undertake ceases to be merely individual or institutional in nature; rather, it assumes the stature of national significance. The nation's Honorable Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi, placing his faith in India's youth power, its energy, and its potential, has resolved to transform India into a developed nation by the year 2047. However, this resolve... cannot be fulfilled through the efforts of any single individual, any single institution, or any single government. To achieve this, over 1.4 billion citizens of this nation must unite with absolute sincerity, boundless energy, and total dedication. The Adani Group, too, is a part of this country.

Therefore, it is not merely an opportunity for us, but rather our solemn responsibility to contribute our share to this journey of making our nation a developed one. Some among you might harbour the thought that in a country as vast as ours, amidst such a massive population, what difference could my solitary contribution possibly make? "What would really happen," you might ask, "even if I were to do nothing at all?" It is in the context of this very thought that I wish to share a story with you. In the Ramayan, there is an incident, When, under the leadership of Lord Ram, the entire army of Vanaras reached the seashore and started the monumental task of constructing a bridge across the ocean to Lanka.

The mighty Vanaras and bears were lifting massive boulders and heaving them into the sea. At that very moment, Lord Ram and Lakshman arrived to observe the progress of the work. There, they noticed a tiny squirrel, repeatedly running down to the ocean, rolling itself in the wet sand, and then shaking that sand off onto the bridge under construction. It was performing this task over and over again.

When it was asked, "What exactly are you doing?" So, with complete confidence, the squirrel said, "I, too, am making my contribution." When it was asked what difference, his tiny grains could possibly make in the face of such massive stones, The squirrel replied- "What matters is not how much of a difference my grains of sand actually make; what matters is that when history is written, it cannot be said that I did not make my contribution." Friends, this is precisely the spirit that must reside within each of us. It does not matter whether your contribution is big or small; what matters is whether you made a contribution at all. When we come to work, we must not view it merely as performing a job.

We must understand that every task we undertake is inextricably linked to the development of this nation. When we complete a project, we are not simply finishing a task; we are shaping the future of our country. To truly grasp this concept, look at Mundra. There was a time when there was nothing there-just sand and barren land.

Today, that very same Mundra has emerged as India's largest port- accelerating the nation's trade and connecting India to the rest of the world. Similarly, the Vizhinjam Port in Keralam will carve out a new identity for India on the global maritime map and propel us forward toward becoming a robust transshipment hub. And Khavda in Kutch- where we are currently building one of the world's largest green energy projects- is laying the foundation for a safe and clean future for generations to come. And now, the Navi Mumbai International Airport-this is not merely an airport. It is the pride of our nation-one of the finest airports in the world. It will add a new dimension to India's aviation capacities, increase connectivity and open the doors to new opportunities for millions of people.

This is not just an airport-it is a symbol of India's growing strength and potential. In this very sequence, as you all are aware, the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra bhai Modi, recently inaugurated a historic project-the Ganga Expressway-in Uttar Pradesh. This Expressway is not merely a road connecting 12 districts and over 500 villages; rather-much like the sacred currents of Maa Ganga-it serves as a powerful medium that connects the lives of the people. Just as Maa Ganga has nurtured our faith and culture for centuries, so too will this Expressway-emerging as a new stream of development-bring about transformation in the lives of over 8 crore people.

The journey from Meerut to Prayagraj-previously taking 10-11 hours-will now be completed in just 5-6 hours. The structural integrity of the Ganga Expressway is such that, should the need arise, even fighter jets can land on it. It stands as a symbol of the strength and self-confidence of New India. Maa Ganga is our faith, and the Ganga Expressway-a robust bridge connecting that very faith with development-will impart new momentum to the progress not only of Uttar Pradesh but of the entire nation. But friends, The Adani Group has undertaken another pledge-one that is perhaps among the most challenging tasks of my life and lies closest to my heart. The redevelopment of Dharavi. This is not merely a project; it is, perhaps, the world's largest and most challenging endeavor in human transformation. I have undertaken this responsibility with the full realization - that it is fraught with immense challenges.

However, we did not make this decision for the sake of profit. We have assumed this responsibility because, in a sense, Dharavi has stood as a symbol of our collective failure. The hard work of the people living there, Their drive to move forward, their resilience in the face of struggle- has always been a source of inspiration. Yet, we have not been able to provide them with the life they truly deserve it. I wish to change this situation. That is why I accepted the challenge of Dharavi. All these projects I have mentioned-undertaken by the Adani Group with pride and satisfaction-represent a humble contribution towards nation-building. And all of you constitute the true foundation of this achievement. I salute your hard work and dedication in this endeavour. And I bow down to you all.

There was a time when I set out for Mundra with a team of just 20 people. We would leave Ahmedabad at 4:00 AM, reach Mundra, and then stay there for the entire week to oversee the work. Back then, there were only about 300 to 400 people on the site. I knew almost every colleague personally-by name, by their specific role, and even by their temperament. I knew exactly where each person hailed from and in which task they excelled at. Today, more than 4 lakh people work with the Adani Group daily. Witnessing this fills me with pride and happiness, But one thought always lingers in my mind which is, despite my best intentions, I can no longer recall the name of every colleague.

However, I wish to share something with you from the bottom of my heart- Even if I may not be able to remember every name, the bond I share with you in my heart remains just as strong today as it was in the past. The scale of the organization has changed, but its core values remained the same. My vision has always been that the Adani Group should not merely be a place of employment, but rather a platform, Where a hardworking individual can advance, step by step; where even someone starting from humble beginnings can one day ascend to the very pinnacle of leadership.

When we first began our journey in Mundra, I could never have imagined that this story would grow to such large proportions. At moments like this, I am always reminded of these lines: "Main akela hi chala tha Janib-E-Mazil magar, log sath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya" Today, this story comprises a community of over 4 lakh members.

Over our first 35 years, we collectively built assets worth approximately Rs 2 lakh crore. And today, such is our standing that within this single year alone, we are going to add another Rs 2 lakh crore in new assets.

This isn't just a number- it's the result of all your hard work. Over the past few months, I've visited various sites. I've travelled more than 1 lakh kilometres by plane, helicopter, and road. I've met thousands of colleagues. After these meetings, one thing has become crystal clear to me: If we are to maintain our momentum and build a stronger future, we must move forward with determination on certain fundamentals Based on these experiences, we've begun work on three major transformations, three pillars.

The first pillar is the 3-layer model. As organizations grow larger, decisions become slower, and things take longer to move from one level to another. We don't want this to happen. The three-layer model aims to flatten the organization so that responsibility is clear and decisions can be made quickly.

When layers are reduced, decisions are made faster, work speed increases, and the entire organization is filled with new energy. In today's world, the difference is not just in capability, but, of speed. We want decisions that currently take three days to be made at a site to be made in just three hours. And this offers another major advantage- when an organization has a flat structure, young team members get opportunities much sooner. We have many young engineers, supervisors, and managers. They are filled with energy and fresh ideas. It is our responsibility to provide them with opportunities- to learn quickly, to advance rapidly, and to take on greater responsibility.

The second pillar is the Partnership Model! Today, the true strength of the Adani Group lies in our people- both our employees and our partners. The two are complementary; one is incomplete without the other. Our employees provide direction to the work, while our partners-contractors, suppliers, and vendors- execute that work on the ground and give it momentum. However, as we expanded our operations, a challenge emerged.

Today, at many of our sites, more than 100 contractors are working simultaneously. Coordinating such many people requires a distinct organizational framework. This takes time, creates additional hierarchical layers, and slows down the decision-making process. We intend to change this. Our endeavour is to work with a selected group of strong and reliable partners. Who can take responsibility for the entire task and complete it better, faster, and more effectively.

This will simplify coordination, reduce layers, clarify responsibility, and distribute the pace of work. But the Partnership Model isn't just about changing the structure. This is a change in mindset; this is a change in culture. It is our commitment to stand by our partners-from start to end. Ensuring their success is our responsibility. I recall the story of one of our partners, Hadhubhai Rabari. He hails from Vandh village, located near our plant.

Previously, the ancestral occupation of his family-and indeed the entire village-was herding camels and selling milk. Around 2008, while the construction of our-the Adani Power Plant-was underway, the mindset of the villagers was limited to pursuing only small-scale jobs in the vicinity of the plant. But in 2016, during our solar project, Hadhubhai took a step forward. We gave him a contract to supply water. and to get started, he took out a loan and purchased an old water tanker. Gradually, he mastered his work, completed work on time, and built a reputation for reliability.

Over time, he expanded his operations- today, his company has evolved into a robust business enterprise. He now owns several Hydra machines, large cranes, and various other pieces of equipment. Today, he shoulders the responsibility for major projects. However, for me, that is not the most significant aspect. The most significant aspect is that his journey changed the mindset of the entire village.

Today, many people from that very same village are venturing into new lines of work with Adani Group. And Hadhubhai is not alone; there are countless such stories of individuals who, while working alongside us, discovered the entrepreneur within themselves, expanded their own businesses, and forged a new identity. This is the very goal of our Partnership Model. We do not merely aim to complete projects; we aim to empower people to move forward.

Through this model, we seek to infuse the entire ecosystem with the spirit of entrepreneurship- cultivating hundreds of individuals who will not only advance in their own careers but also uplift others along the way. The third pillar is-Learning and Development. If we are to maintain momentum in our work, and if we are to make enduring partnerships it is important that our people continue to learn. We want to ensure that there is a clear and defined path for every individual to advance and progress If someone is unskilled, they should become semi-skilled; from semi-skilled, they should progress to being skilled; and eventually, they should rise to become a supervisor, manager, or leader.

If we want to - accelerate the work, if we want to - build strong partnerships, Whether one is a fitter, a crane operator, a technician, or any colleague working at a site- there must be an opportunity for everyone to grow. I am reminded of Subbu's story. Subbu began his career as a labourer at Hazira Port. However, he always possessed an insatiable desire to learn. He started by offering small suggestions, then underwent training, mastered new technologies, and gradually continued to refine and improve his work. starting as a labourer, rising to become a supervisor, then an Innovation Manager, and today, contributing his expertise at the corporate office. But I want to state one thing clearly- Subbu is not merely an individual; Subbu represents a mindset. I want each one of you to think: "I, too, can become a Subbu."

Each of you possesses that very potential within you. That is precisely why we are establishing the Adani Training Academy, Where there will be a system for every individual to learn-and to enhance their skills. And through the medium of technology as well, we will ensure that every colleague receives the opportunity to learn and to advance-regardless of where they are working. Colleagues, These three changes-the 3-Layer Model, the Partnership Model, and Learning & Development- They are not different entities; they are incomplete without one another. Therefore, it is essential to implement all three of these.

Think of them as a Triveni Sangam The Ganga, the Yamuna, and the Saraswati all are three different rivers it is only when they meet at the Sangam that their significance and power are truly amplified. Colleagues, Alongside these three transformative changes, there are certain fundamental principles those in which - we have always - believed, and on which - we will continue to work - with equal dedication.

You can call these the five elements as Panchtatva of our organization. Just as nature is made up of five elements, a strong organization also stands on certain fundamental elements. The first element is prioritizing local people. We believe that wherever we work, the land, the people, and the dreams of that place should grow with us. Therefore, we try to provide opportunities first to people from the local area, then from within the state, and only after that, from outside. And-in certain special circumstances,

Where we are unable to find people locally, our partners are better equipped to know how and where to bring them from. The second element is strong skill and training. Both the world and the nature of work are changing. To stay ahead, it is essential to provide people with opportunities for continuous learning. That is why we are undertaking initiatives such as training programs and Adani Skill Centres.

The third element is clear career progression. We aim to create a cadre where individuals join at a young age, continue to learn, and grow within this very organization. From unskilled to semi-skilled, skilled, supervisor, manager, and up to leadership-there should be a clear journey. I wish for a time-very soon-when lateral hiring at the Adani Group stops completely, and we rely solely on homegrown talent.

This is not merely a career path; it is a journey of absolute trust. The fourth element is a fair and competitive salary. Hard work must be respected. Compensation should be fair, and it must be paid on time. Every team member should have this assurance -that his hard work, his dedication-and his contribution- are receiving due respect. The fifth element is-life with dignity.

Many of our colleagues work at remote, challenging sites. After a day of hard work, they should receive a clean place to live, nutritious food, and a safe environment. This is not a privilege; It is a necessity. It is the right of every working person.

Therefore, we are constructing air-conditioned accommodations for 50,000 colleagues in Mundra and Khavda, and we are building a massive cloud kitchen in Mundra for our team, a facility that will provide one lakh servings of clean, delicious, and nutritious meals every day. My dear colleagues, Just as the Pandavas were five in number, and each possessed their own unique strengths, Yudhishthir possessed truth and patience; Bheem possessed strength; Arjun possessed skill; and Nakul and Sahadev possessed balance and wisdom.

However, their true power lay in their unity, in standing together; similarly, It is only when these five elements come together that they form a strong, sensitive, and forward-moving organization. Colleagues, Each of our sites is a 'Mini-India.' People hailing from different parts of the country with diverse languages, cultures, and backgrounds- Yet, all working together in unison.

Some hail from Uttar Pradesh, Some from West Bengal, Some from Bihar, some from Keralam, some from Odisha, While some are from Gujarat- But when they are on the site, they share but a single identity- We are all colleagues of the Adani Group, and we are all Indians. And when lakhs of people work with this spirit, we do not merely build projects- we build the nation. Therefore, I believe that you are not merely labourers. You are not merely employees. You are not merely officers. You are nation-builders. Come, let us take this pledge on this Workers' Day, that we shall view our work not merely as a job, but as a contribution to nation-building. This is our journey; this is our resolve; and this is our future. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!

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