Keystone Realtors Ltd will redevelop an 11.19-acre project in Mumbai and the company is expecting a sales revenue of over Rs 4,500 crore from free saleable area..Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under Rustomjee brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country..In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that 'it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the redevelopment of GTB Nagar in Sion, one of Mumbai's most impactful urban transformation projects, being undertaken in collaboration with MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority)."Spread across a plot area of about 11.19 acres, this large-scale redevelopment will benefit over 1,400 families, and is expected to unlock a saleable area of approximately 20.7 lakh square feet, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of around Rs 4,521 crore..Keystone Realtors said this project reaffirms the company's commitment to inclusive and community-first development, particularly through strategic partnerships with public bodies to revitalise the city's aging housing stock into modern, resilient, and future-ready neighbourhoods..Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors Ltd has completed 37 projects and it is constructing 16 projects. So far, the company has delivered over 26 million square feet, with a pipeline of more than 40 million square feet in the works. .Keystone Realtors Bets On Strong Pipeline For Rs 4,000 Crore Pre-Sales In FY26