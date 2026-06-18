RIL AGM 2026: Jio IPO Timeline To AI Strategy, Here's What To Expect

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will hold its 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, with investors closely watching for updates on the long-awaited Jio Platforms IPO, the conglomerate's ambitious artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, new energy projects and future growth roadmap.

The virtual AGM, scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST, is expected to feature addresses by Chairman Mukesh Ambani and other senior leaders, outlining Reliance's plans across its telecom, retail, digital and energy businesses.

Jio IPO Takes Centre Stage

The biggest focus of this year's AGM is expected to be the proposed initial public offering of Jio Platforms.

Last August, Mukesh Ambani had said Reliance Jio Infocomm would be listed by the first half of 2026. While that timeline now appears to have slipped, investors expect management to provide greater clarity on the IPO schedule and structure.

According to a Financial Times report, Reliance could file draft IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) ahead of the AGM for an offering worth around $4 billion.

If the transaction materialises at that size, it would surpass Hyundai Motor India's $3.3 billion listing to become the largest IPO in Indian capital market history.

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Apart from the listing timeline, investors will look for commentary on Jio's broadband business, enterprise offerings, cloud services and monetisation strategy.

AI Investment Blueprint In Spotlight

Artificial intelligence is expected to emerge as another key theme during the AGM.

According to reports, Reliance is planning investments of nearly $110 billion over the next seven years to build AI infrastructure, data centres and digital capabilities, a capital expenditure programme comparable to the group's massive consumer business build-out between 2014 and 2021.

Reliance has already partnered with Meta Platforms, which will lease 168 megawatts of capacity in the first phase of Reliance's proposed one-gigawatt data centre at Jamnagar. Meta will also fund power and water infrastructure while connecting the facility to its Project Waterworth subsea cable network linking the US, India, Brazil and South Africa.

Investors will be keen to hear more details about Reliance's AI roadmap, hyperscale data centres, cloud infrastructure and partnerships as competition intensifies in the sector.

New Energy Business Gains Momentum

Reliance's green energy business is also expected to feature prominently. According to Equirus, the company's Green Energy Giga Complex has entered the execution phase after delivering its first 200-megawatt batch of high-efficiency solar modules during fiscal 2026.

The brokerage said Reliance's 40-gigawatt-hour battery gigafactory is in advanced stages of commissioning and is expected to ramp up production in the second half of calendar year 2026, with the potential to expand capacity to 100 GWh.

An electrolyser manufacturing facility is also expected to begin production by the end of 2026 as Reliance works toward its target of producing 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen-equivalent capacity by 2032.

Equirus values the new energy business at around Rs 1.2 lakh crore in its sum-of-the-parts valuation, arguing that the segment remains underappreciated by the market.

Retail, Oil-To-Chemicals Updates

Reliance Retail is expected to provide updates on store expansion, consumer demand trends and its omni-channel strategy.

Management commentary on the oil-to-chemicals business, refining margins and the company's broader energy transition plans will also be closely tracked by investors.

Dividend And Board Resolutions

Shareholders will vote on several resolutions, including the declaration of a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for fiscal year 2026. Reliance has already fixed June 5 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, with the dividend to be paid within seven days of the AGM.

The meeting will also consider proposals for material related-party transactions involving Reliance and its subsidiaries.

In addition, shareholders will vote on the reappointment of Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as directors, with both retiring by rotation and offering themselves for reappointment.

Remote e-voting began on June 14 and will conclude on June 18.

With Jio's listing plans, a multi-billion-dollar AI investment strategy and execution of its green energy ambitions all expected to dominate discussions, this year's AGM is likely to offer important cues on the next phase of Reliance Industries' growth journey.

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