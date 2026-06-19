RIL AGM 2026: Date, Time, How To Watch Mukesh Ambani's Live Speech And Key Expectations

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to host its 49th Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) on Friday. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani's address will be closely followed by shareholders, investors and analysts.

According to the official notice issued by Reliance Industries, the AGM will be held on Friday, June 19, at 2:00 p.m. The meeting will take place via Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

How To Watch RIL AGM 2026 Live

Investors can watch Mukesh Ambani's AGM address through Reliance Industries' official AGM webcast platform.

Shareholders and the public can join the proceedings via the dedicated platform at https://jioevents.jio.com/rilagm/.

An "enter" or join meeting option is available on the page for the 49th AGM.

For shareholders: Use login credentials to participate, vote and ask questions during the meeting.

Live webcast: The AGM, including Mukesh Ambani's address, is expected to be streamed on RIL's digital platforms, JioEvents, and official social media channels for broader viewing.

The company's official website (www.ril.com) hosts

The AGM Notice and Integrated Annual Report can be accessed under the Investors section of RIL's website.

https://www.ril.com/investors/events-presentations

What To Expect From Mukesh Ambani's Speech

One of the biggest areas of focus will be Reliance Jio, with shareholders waiting for any update on the much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) plans of the telecom and digital services arm.

Investors have long anticipated clarity on Jio's listing timeline, making any commentary on the company's future roadmap a key highlight.

Apart from Jio, investors will also look for updates on Reliance Retail's expansion strategy, the company's New Energy business, artificial intelligence initiatives and other growth plans.

Reliance's AGM has historically served as a platform where Mukesh Ambani outlines the company's long-term vision, major investments and strategic priorities, making the 2026 edition a closely watched event for both shareholders and the broader market.

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