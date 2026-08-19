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Prosus Invests $100 Million In Sachin Bansal-Led Navi Ahead Of IPO

The investment comes ahead of Navi's proposed initial public offering, which could value the Bengaluru-based financial services group at around $2 billion.

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Prosus Invests $100 Million In Sachin Bansal-Led Navi Ahead Of IPO
Prosus investment marks Navi's first external funding round ahead of proposed IPO
(Photo: Envato)
  • Sachin Bansal-led Navi Group raised $100 million from Prosus in its first external fundraise
  • The investment is subject to regulatory approvals, including Competition Commission of India clearance
  • Navi’s proposed IPO could value the company at around $2 billion ahead of its public listing
Why is Navi seeking approval from the Competition Commission of India?

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Group has raised $100 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) from Prosus, marking the fintech company's first external institutional fundraise ahead of its proposed public listing. However, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The investment comes ahead of Navi's proposed initial public offering (IPO), which could value the Bengaluru-based financial services group at around $2 billion.

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The investment was made through Prosus-owned MIH Payments Holdings BV and involved buying a minority stake in Navi.

Navi didn't disclose the valuation or the size of the stake.

Navi operates across digital payments, lending, mutual funds and insurance. Its UPI platform remained India's fourth-largest payments app during FY26, while Navi Finserv's assets under management crossed Rs 13,000 crore. 

The group also reported consolidated profitability in the fourth quarter of FY26.

For Prosus, the investment marks a return to backing Bansal, who co-founded Flipkart before leaving the company in 2018 to establish Navi. 

Prosus's parent company, Naspers, had first invested in Flipkart in 2012.

Bansal said Prosus's long-term approach, global perspective and experience in scaling technology businesses would be valuable as Navi expands.

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Prosus India Investments and M&A head Ashutosh Sharma said Navi had executed strongly over the past year despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, positioning it to tap opportunities in the financial services sector.

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