Peddi Box Office Collection Day 14: Ram Charan Film Stays Steady Amid Reduced Show Count, Mints This Amount

Two weeks into its theatrical run, Peddi recorded an estimated Rs 0.88 crore net collection on Wednesday.

The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 224.43 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 265.96 crore, according to live estimates from Sacnilk.

Language-Wise Performance

As of Day 14, Peddi is running across 1,936 shows nationwide. The Hindi version has collected Rs 0.15 crore from 783 shows, recording 9% occupancy.

The Telugu version continues to drive the film's business, contributing Rs 0.73 crore net from 1,153 shows while registering 19% occupancy.

Occupancy Trends

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 15% on Day 14 based on morning and afternoon shows.

The Telugu version reported 16.85% overall occupancy, with 13.08% in morning shows and 18.54% in afternoon shows. Among major centres, Warangal led the occupancy chart with 31%, followed by Visakhapatnam at 29%. Mahbubnagar recorded 27%, while Kakinada stood at 24% and Guntur at 23%.

Chennai posted 19% occupancy, Hyderabad recorded 16.5%, Vijayawada 15.5%, Nizamabad 13.5% and Karimnagar 12.5%. Bengaluru remained lower at 8%.

Hindi Version Performance

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 6.83%.

Among key markets, Lucknow emerged as the strongest centre with 11% occupancy, followed by Jaipur at 10% and NCR at 8.5%. Pune recorded 8%, Kolkata 7.5%, Chandigarh 7% and Mumbai 6.5%.

Hyderabad posted 5% occupancy, while Bhopal recorded 4.5%. Ahmedabad and Surat reported 4% and 3% occupancy respectively.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Peddi opened with Rs 18.50 crore in previews and Rs 51 crore on Day 1, before ending its first week with a strong Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India.

The film's theatrical presence has narrowed in week two, with shows dropping to 1,936 on Day 14 from over 4,000 earlier in the week.

Despite the reduced showcasing, it collected Rs 5.15 crore on Day 9, Rs 8.10 crore on Day 10, Rs 9.20 crore on Day 11, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 12, Rs 3.45 crore on Day 13.

About The Film

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s, Peddi follows a spirited villager who brings his community together through sports to protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is directed by Bucchi Babu and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Shivarajkumar in key roles.

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