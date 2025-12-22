Over 1,000 Banks, Third-Party Apps, Payment Firms Join DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform

Over 1,000 banks, third-party applications, and payment technology firms have joined the Department of Telecom’s Digital Intelligence Platform to fight against online financial frauds, an official statement said on Monday.

The Department of Telecom said that the players that have joined Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) have started fraud risk indicators that have helped in preventing potential financial losses of approximately Rs 660 crore across the banking ecosystem.

“As on date, more than 1,000 banks, TPAPs, and Payment System Operators (PSOs), have onboarded the DIP and started adopting FRI actively. DoT is also conducting regular knowledge-sharing sessions with stakeholders to enhance awareness and effective implementation of FRI, with 16 sessions held till date,” the statement said.

DoT said India’s cybercrime landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, with fraudsters operating like well-organised digital cartels from digital arrest scams to sophisticated SIM-box networks bypassing legal telecom routes.

It said that one factor that has emerged as the most decisive force in combating cybercrime is public participation through the Sanchar Saathi platform.

“With the help of Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), Rs 660 Crore Cyber Fraud Losses have been prevented in just 6 months since its rollout on May 22, 2025,” the statement said.

DoT has appealed to all the citizens to utilise Sanchar Saathi web portal and Mobile App for availing the citizen centric services.

The department on November 28 issued an order to mandatorily pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in all smartphones but withdrew the order on December 3 after criticism from a section of industry, civil society members and opposition members over privacy concerns.