Oracle Layoffs: Tech Giant To Cut Thousands Of Jobs Amid Rising AI Spending? Here's What We Know

Software major Oracle has begun a fresh round of layoffs affecting thousands of employees, according to a report by Yahoo finance, which cited two people familiar with the matter.

The sources, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the development, said the job cuts run into the thousands.

As of May 2025, Oracle had a workforce of around 162,000 employees. The company has declined to comment on the layoffs.

The move comes as Oracle continues to ramp up investments in data centre infrastructure to support growing artificial intelligence (AI) workloads. While the company is pushing its flagship database services, it has significantly increased capital expenditure to stay competitive in the AI space.

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Multiple reports suggested that the shares of Oracle have fallen about 27% so far this year, as investors weigh risks from generative AI competition and the impact of heavy infrastructure spending on cash flow.

In September, Oracle said its remaining performance obligations, a key measure of contracted but unrecognised revenue — surged 359% to $455 billion, following a deal with OpenAI reportedly valued at over $300 billion.

Separately, weeks after the disclosure, Oracle appointed executives Mike Sicilia and Clay Magouyrk to replace CEO Safra Catz.

According to media reports, affected workers received an email from “Oracle Leadership” informing them of their termination and next steps.

"We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position. After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change. As a result, today is your last working day. We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us. After signing your termination paperwork, you will be eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan. You will receive an email from DocuSign to your Oracle email address with details on your severance and termination date," the email read, as per screenshots shared by affected employees.

Here's a leaked Oracle email announcing global layoffs followed by a Claude rewrite.



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