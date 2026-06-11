Opendoor Layoffs: Why Is The American Company Shutting India Operations?

US-based real estate technology company Opendoor has decided to shut down its India operations, a move that will affect nearly 250 employees. The company said it is relocating operational roles closer to its core customer base in the US. The company also wants to focus on increasing the use of AI-enabled teams, CEO Kaz Nejatian announced on Wednesday.

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In an X post, Nejatian said the company had started saying "goodbye" to its colleagues in India as part of the process.

“I shared this note earlier today with the entire team at Opendoor. Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations. Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs,” Nejatian's X post highlighted.

The X post also featured the CEO's detailed note to his team regarding the process of closing its India-based operations.

Why Is Opendoor Shutting India Operations?

“...Opendoor had nearly 250 employees in India. Over the last few months, some of these jobs have been relocated back to the US. Today, we are finalising bringing these roles closer to our customers in America and beginning the process of winding down our India-based operations. This affects all of our colleagues in India who have done meaningful work for Opendoor,” the screenshot of the note read.

Nejatian praised his India unit, noting that the decision is not a reflection of the quality of their work. Stating the reason behind the move, he added that the company has decided to bring operational roles closer to its core customer base in the US.

“For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems. As we've unified these systems and have hired small Al-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers,” he said.

What's Next For Employees?

In order to streamline the company's operations, Nejatian also listed a number of steps being taken for higher efficiency. These included a more simplified approach, development of a singular platform and reducing unnecessary processes and manual work, among other things.

He announced that the affected Indian employees have been provided with transition packages including severance, outplacement services and other resources.

“A small subset of team members will stay on to complete the transition of key workstreams,” he added.

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Nejatian also addressed his remaining staff, noting that the company's overall goals and direction remain unchanged.

“Our job now is to keep tilting the world in favor of homeowners. Let's fix America's housing problem,” his note to the team concluded.

Opendoor is the latest company to announce layoffs linked to AI-related streamlining and cost cutting measures, joining top firms including Microsoft, Meta, Amazon among others.

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