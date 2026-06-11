Opendoor Layoffs: American Company Shuts India Operations, 250 Employees Lose Jobs

US-based real estate technology company Opendoor has begun winding up its India operations, letting go of nearly 250 employees as it shifts its operational work back to the United States.

Opendoor CEO Kaz Nejatian announced the decision in a note shared with the company's entire team on Tuesday, which he later posted publicly on X.

"Today we began to say goodbye to our colleagues in India as we wind down our India operations," he wrote, adding: "Our customers are in America, and that's where our operational work belongs."

In the note, Nejatian said Opendoor had built a large India-based team over the years to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems.

"As we've unified these systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers," he wrote.

When Opendoor 2.0 launched a few months ago, the company had nearly 250 employees in India. Some of those roles had already been relocated to the US in the preceding months, with Wednesday marking the completion of that process.

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Nejatian was careful to frame the decision as structural rather than performance-related. "I am grateful for their dedication and this decision is not a reflection of the quality of their work. Our colleagues in India are great people, and we recommend them to anyone hiring," he wrote.

For affected employees, the company said it would provide transition packages including severance, outplacement services and other resources. A small subset of team members will stay on to help complete the transition of key workstreams.

Nejatian described the post-restructuring Opendoor as "a much smaller company by headcount, but a much larger company by impact," saying employees would "own more, build more, and have broader scope than ever before."

"Our priorities and direction have not changed, and Opendoor is in a strong position and getting stronger," he added.

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