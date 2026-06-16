Nykaa Partners With OpenAI To Build AI-Native Beauty And Fashion Commerce

Nykaa on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI aimed at transforming how consumers discover and shop for beauty and fashion products through artificial intelligence.

As part of the partnership, Nykaa has listed its beauty and fashion experiences as connected apps on the ChatGPT platform, enabling users to access the company's product catalogue, recommendations and shopping expertise directly within ChatGPT conversations.

The collaboration, which will be executed through phased milestones over a multi-year period, seeks to develop more intuitive and personalised shopping journeys powered by AI.

Under the arrangement, Nykaa Beauty and Nykaa Fashion will be available as connected apps inside ChatGPT. Users seeking skincare recommendations, fashion advice or fragrance suggestions can receive guidance and product discovery through ChatGPT, with Nykaa serving as the commerce destination.

The company said it will also work with OpenAI to help shape the future of lifestyle shopping within ChatGPT's emerging agentic commerce framework. The initiative is expected to create a new AI-native distribution channel for Nykaa's own brands as well as the hundreds of partner brands available on its platform.

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Beyond customer-facing experiences, Nykaa plans to deploy OpenAI's technology across its operations. The company will integrate OpenAI's frontier AI models into its platforms to enhance consumer experiences, while adopting ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex across departments including marketing, customer support, legal, finance, supply chain and operations.

Nykaa's engineering teams will also use Codex, OpenAI's AI-powered coding agent, to accelerate the development and deployment of new AI-led features.

Rajesh Uppalapati, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Nykaa, said the company sees conversational and agentic shopping as the future of commerce.

"Search-and-scroll shopping is a transitional technology. The future is conversational, agentic, and deeply personal," Uppalapati said, adding that the partnership combines Nykaa's expertise in beauty and fashion commerce with OpenAI's advanced AI capabilities.

Nitin Bwankule, Head of Enterprise Sales - India at OpenAI, said AI is increasingly influencing how consumers discover products and make purchase decisions, particularly in categories such as beauty and fashion where personal preferences play a critical role.

The partnership builds on Nykaa's existing AI initiatives, which include Skin Scan for computer vision-based skin diagnostics, Virtual Try-On tools, AskNykaa's conversational shopping interface and the AI Fashion Stylist platform. The company said these technologies reflect its long-term focus on using AI to simplify product discovery, improve personalisation and enhance the overall shopping experience.

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