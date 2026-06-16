Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, Upstox Set To Capture Global Investing Boom After GIFT City Nod

India's largest brokerage platforms are positioning themselves for the next phase of retail investing, giving customers easier access to global markets at a time when investor interest in US technology and artificial intelligence stocks is surging.

Zerodha, Groww, Angel One and Upstox have received approvals under GIFT City's international investing framework, according to information available with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

As per the website, Groww and Angel One will operate as Global Access Providers, while Zerodha and Upstox will offer services through broker-dealer structures. More recently, INDmoney had also secured a GAP licence, while brokerage firms Dhan and Samco have also announced international investing offerings through GIFT City.

The global investing services are likely to launch within three months, and brokerages are expected to roll out the overseas investing in phases, as per sources.

The new framework was introduced by IFSCA through the Global Access Provider (GAP) regime, launched in 2025 to simplify international investing through GIFT City.

Investor interest in overseas markets has accelerated following the blockbuster listing of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which has reignited enthusiasm around AI-linked and next-generation technology companies. The market is also closely watching potential public listings by companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

ALSO READ: SpaceX Investors at US Retail Brokers Got at Least One IPO Share

The Case For Investing In The US

Over the past year, US markets have significantly outperformed many global peers, driven by enthusiasm around AI infrastructure, cloud computing and semiconductor companies. Meanwhile, a weakening rupee has further strengthened the case for holding a portion of wealth in foreign assets.

While Indian investors have long had the option of opening overseas brokerage accounts, participation in foreign IPOs and direct international investing has often been cumbersome. The GIFT City route is expected to provide a more streamlined and regulated pathway as brokerages compete to capture a growing segment of globally minded investors.

ALSO READ: Invest Globally From India: Here's How GIFT City Works

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