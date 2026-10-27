Nvidia To Invest $3 Billion Into Meta As AI Race Intensifies

Nvidia, the world's largest semiconductor company by market capitalisation, is set to invest $3 billion in Meta Platforms as competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) space intensifies.

Nvidia announced the investment on Tuesday, a day after Meta unveiled plans to raise $95 billion to fund its investments in AI infrastructure.

Meta said on Monday that it would initially raise $35 billion through underwritten public equity offerings, followed by an additional $60 billion through an at-the-market offering programme.

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The announcement also said Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Broadcom were interested in purchasing up to $5 billion worth of shares.

Nvidia said Meta would expand its deployment of Vera Rubin systems and Vera CPUs as part of the partnership. The two companies will also deepen their collaboration on Muse, Meta's AI agent launched last month.

“AI agents represent a new computing paradigm — software that understands our goals, reasons, uses tools and gets work done on our behalf,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement.

“This changes how we use computers, from operating applications to working with intelligent agents,” Huang added.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was looking forward to continuing its collaboration with Nvidia to develop advanced AI models and personal AI agents for billions of users.

“We're excited to keep working with Nvidia to deliver the best personal agents and frontier models for billions of people,” Zuckerberg said.

Nvidia Steps Up Investments In AI Companies

Nvidia has been expanding its investments across companies at the forefront of the AI boom, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Intel and xAI.

According to Dealroom data, the chipmaker has participated in 121 investment rounds so far in 2026, compared with just 13 in 2022, highlighting the sharp increase in its investment activity as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates.

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