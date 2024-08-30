No Vistara Bookings After Sept. 3 As Air India Takes Over Operations

Passengers will not be able to make bookings with Vistara starting Sept. 3 for travel on or after Nov. 12, as the airline will merge its operation with Tata Group-owned Air India.

All Vistara aircraft after Nov. 11 will be operated by Air India and bookings for the routes operated by these aircraft will be redirected to Air India’s website, a statement by the airline said Friday.

Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights as usual till Nov. 11, it said. "During this transition period, both Vistara and Air India will ensure necessary support, consistent communication, and convenience to all customers."

Vistara emphasises that this merger is about offering them more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network, according to Vinod Kannan, chief executive officer, Vistara. "Vistara and Air India are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and hassle-free."

"We are excited about this new phase in our journey and look forward to welcoming our customers again soon—as Air India.”

Singapore Airlines Ltd. on Friday said it has received approval from Indian government for foreign direct investment as part of the proposed merger of Air India and joint venture Vistara. The airline now expects the merger to be completed by the end of this year.