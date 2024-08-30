Singapore Airlines Gets FDI Nod From Government For Air India-Vistara Merger

Singapore Airlines Ltd. on Friday said it has received approval from Indian government for foreign direct investment as part of the proposed merger of Tata Group-owned Air India and joint venture Vistara. The airline now expects the merger to complete by the end of this year.

The FDI approval, together with anti-trust and merger control clearances and approvals, as well as other governmental and regulatory approvals received to-date, represent a significant development towards the completion of the proposed merger, Singapore's flagship carrier said in a regulatory filing.

SIA and the Tata Group are in discussions to extend the merger deadline from Oct. 31, 2024, to accommodate the latest expected deal completion date.