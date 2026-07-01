Niket Shah Quits As Motilal Oswal Principal Investments MD, Plans Own Asset Management Venture

Motilal Oswal Principal Investments Managing Director Niket Shah has stepped down after a 14-year association with the group and announced plans to launch an independent asset management venture.

Shah announced the decision in a LinkedIn post, stating that his new venture will focus on research-driven investing, institutional-grade governance and creating long-term wealth for investors.

He said the platform will be guided by the core principles that have defined his investment career, including rigorous research, disciplined investing and a commitment to delivering sustainable long-term returns.

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Earlier, Shah spent six years on the sell-side before moving to the buy-side, where he managed investment funds and eventually rose to the role of CIO at Motilal Oswal AMC.

In January 2026, Motilal Oswal Group had announced an internal leadership restructuring under which Shah moved from his CIO role at the AMC to become Managing Director of its Principal Investments business. Association

The company had said the move was aimed at strengthening leadership across its businesses.

Shah was elevated as CIO of Motilal Oswal AMC in 2024 after spending 11 years with the organisation.

During his tenure, he said the AMC's assets under management grew significantly from around ₹10,000 crore to over ₹1.75 lakh crore.

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With his new venture, Shah aims to create an investment platform centred around institutional-quality processes and a long-term approach to wealth generation.

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