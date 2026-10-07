Meesaya Murukku 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Hiphop Tamizha Film Continues Steady Run At Theatres

Meesaya Murukku 2 continued its theatrical journey on Day 12, with the film maintaining a steady presence at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 12

On Day 12, Meesaya Murukku 2 collected Rs 55 lakh, an 8.3% drop from the previous day collection. The film recorded 15% occupancy across 969 shows. Its India net collection stands at Rs 32.25 crore, while the India gross is Rs 37.46 crore. The overseas gross has reached Rs 6.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 43.96 crore.

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The Tamil version recorded 19.45% overall occupancy, with 12.73% in the morning, 21.27% in the afternoon, 14.64% in the evening and 20.18% at night.

Day-Wise Collection

Meesaya Murukku 2 began its theatrical run with Rs 3.30 crore on Day 1 and saw its collection rise to Rs 4.80 crore on Day 2 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 2.65 crore on Day 4, Rs 2.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 7, ending its first week at Rs 23.35 crore.

The film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 8, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 2.25 crore on Day 10. Its earnings fell to Rs 60 lakh on Day 11 before recording Rs 55 lakh on Day 12.

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State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor to the Day 12 gross collection with Rs 62 lakh. Karnataka added Rs 2 lakh, while Kerala contributed Rs 1 lakh, taking the total gross collection from the reported states to Rs 65 lakh.

All About The Film

Meesaya Murukku 2 is a Tamil musical drama directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi. The film is a spiritual successor to the 2017 film Meesaya Murukku and follows three generations of musicians and their connection with Gaana music.

The story centres on Jeeva, a young singer who dreams of taking his street-rooted music to a global audience. His journey also explores the musical struggles of his father and grandfather, as Jeeva tries to overcome the challenges faced by his family.

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi plays Jeeva and other characters, while Ketika Sharma makes her Tamil debut as Laila Singh. Chaithra J Achar, Ramya Ranganathan and Harshath Khan also feature in key roles. The supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Nassar, Baba Bhaskar, Karunas and Prakash Raj.

Adhi has composed the music and written the film, with dialogues by Karan Karky and Nithish D. Produced by Avni Movies and Benzz Media, the film was released in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with a runtime of 140 minutes.

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