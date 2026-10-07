Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 27: Soori Film Refuses To Slow Down In Week 4, Inches Towards Rs 100 Crore

Mandaadi continues its strong theatrical run as it inches closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India. The film saw a slight drop in its Day 27 collection but has maintained steady momentum even in its fourth week at the box office.

Box Office Collection Day 27

On Day 27, Mandaadi earned Rs 27 lakh net in India from 638 shows, marking a 10% drop from Rs 30 lakh on Day 26. According to Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 99.99 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 116.57 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 17.95 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 134.52 crore. Mandaadi recorded 14% overall occupancy.

Tamil led with Rs 84.81 crore at 35.2% occupancy, while Telugu earned Rs 15.18 crore at 24.9% occupancy.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 12: Fantasy Thriller Continues To Hold Strong In Theatres

Week-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10 crore on Day 3. The film recorded its highest collection of Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4 and ended its first week with Rs 57.30 crore.

In Week 2, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11, taking its second-week total to Rs 26 crore. In Week 3, the film earned Rs 1.40 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17, Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18 and Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19. The film's Week 3 total stood at Rs 12.27 crore.

In Week 4, the film collected Rs 1.43 crore on Day 23, Rs 1.17 crore on Day 24 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 25. It then earned Rs 30 lakh on Day 26 and Rs 27 lakh on Day 27, the report stated.

About Mandaadi

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. Using his knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

ALSO READ: Emmys To Stream On Prime Video; 6-Year Deal Ends Broadcast Network Era

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.