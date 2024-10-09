Maruti Suzuki To Automate 12 Additional Driving License Test Tracks In UP

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with the transport department of Uttar Pradesh to automate 12 additional driving license test tracks across the state.

Five test tracks have already been automated in the state as part of a memorandum of agreement, which was signed in December 2023, the company said in a statement.

The 12 additional driving test tracks located in Aligarh, Azamgarh (two tracks), Basti, Bareilly, Gonda, Jhansi, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Pratapgarh will be automated for two-wheeler, light motor vehicle and heavy motor vehicle driving license testing, it added.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) - Transport, Dayashankar Singh said the company has completed the automation of test tracks at Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Mathura, Prayagraj and Varanasi earlier this year.