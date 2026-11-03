Marico Expects Double-Digit Volume Growth In India, Mid-Teens International Growth

Marico Ltd is confident of maintaining its growth momentum in the second half of fiscal 2027, with the company expecting double-digit volume growth in India and mid-teens growth in its international business.

Chief Executive Officer Saugata Gupta said better visibility on consumer demand and raw material costs strengthened the company's confidence in its outlook for the remaining months of the financial year.

Q2 Earnings Highlights (YoY)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Net profit up 31% to Rs 550 crore versus Rs 420 crore.

Revenue up 13% at Rs 3,897 crore versus Rs 3,450 crore.

Ebitda up 26.6% at Rs 709 crore versus Rs 560 crore.

Ebitda margin up 200 basis points at 18.2% versus 16.2%.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Gupta said growth came from both established businesses and newer segments, including digital and foods. Its international business also performed well despite inflation and geopolitical challenges in several markets.

READ | Marico Q2 Review: Firing On All Cylinders; HDFC Securities Upgrades Rating; Check New Target Price

Marico Confident Of Double-Digit Volume Growth

Gupta said the company expects double-digit volume growth in India in the second half. Better visibility on raw material costs and demand trends has helped it plan for the rest of the year. He added that Marico can manage its profitability even if crude oil prices remain around $100–110 per barrel, supported by its sourcing and procurement practices.

The company also expects its international business to grow at a mid-teens rate. Gupta said growth in Bangladesh should improve as the business moves past a period of high growth and deals with inflationary pressures.

Further Price Hikes Possible If Crude Stays High

Marico could consider further price increases if crude oil prices remain elevated. Gupta said food products and value-added hair oils could see price hikes, but the company does not expect further increases in Parachute prices at current copra levels.

He added that strong brands should help Marico pass on higher costs without losing sales volumes.

Saffola Focus Shifts Towards Profitable Growth

Marico is reducing its focus on lower-margin Saffola edible oil products in some channels and concentrating on cold-pressed oils and Saffola Total. Gupta said the shift is aimed at improving profitability and should settle over the next two to three quarters, after which Saffola is expected to return to profitable growth.

Investments To Support Growth

Gupta said Marico has continued investing in advertising, distribution, brands and talent despite market challenges. These investments are now supporting growth. While the company remains watchful of inflation and deficient rainfall, he said it is confident of maintaining its current growth pace in the coming months.

READ | Q2 Results Live: Pfizer's One-Time Gain Lifts Profit; SBI Asset Quality Improves; Solar Industries Profit Zooms 79%

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.