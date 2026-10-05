Marico Acquires 24% Stake In Satiya Nutraceuticals For Rs 1,012 Crore

Marico Ltd has increased its ownership in Satiya Nutraceuticals Pvt, the company behind plant-based nutrition and wellness brand Plix, to 84.09% on a fully diluted basis after completing another stake purchase, according to a BSE filing.

The consumer goods company acquired a 24.09% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals on October 5 for Rs 1,012.03 crore in cash.

The latest transaction follows definitive agreements under which Marico had secured the right to acquire the remaining 40% stake in the company from its founders and certain other shareholders.

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Marico had previously held a 60% stake in Satiya Nutraceuticals. With the latest tranche, its ownership has climbed to 84.09%, leaving 14.09% still to be acquired.

The remaining stake is expected to be purchased in July 2027, subject to the agreed terms and conditions.

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The ag‌gregate consideration for Marico's 84.09% holdi‌ng stands at Rs 1,392.07 crore, the filing showed. The company said the balance acquisition will involve a ​base consideration of ‌up to Rs 592 crore​, along with addition​al consideration linked to milestones and other conditions.

Satiya Nutraceuticals operates in the health, wellness and personal care segment. It owns Plix, a plant-based nutrition and personal care brand with a presence across health and wellness categories.

The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Mumbai.

Satiya's consolidated turnover has also expanded sharply, rising to Rs 864.31 crore in FY26 from Rs 432.84 crore in FY25 and Rs 155.32 crore in FY24.

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Marico said the investment strengthens its exposure to value-added foods and nutrition while expanding its presence in the personal care and wellness segments.

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