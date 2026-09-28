Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 18: Soori Starrer Picks Up Pace, Mints This Amount

Mandaadi continued its steady box office run on its third Sunday. The Soori-starrer saw a 29.6% rise in collections on Day 18, giving the film a good boost over the weekend.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 18 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 2.98 crore net in India on Day 18. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 89.98 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 105.06 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film has earned Rs 16.80 crore gross overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 121.86 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. The film saw a strong first weekend, collecting Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It then earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before dropping to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. Day 8 brought in Rs 3.25 crore, taking its first-week total to Rs 57.30 crore.

In the second week, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then fell to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 1.90 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14 and Rs 1.40 crore each on Days 15 and 16. The film's second-week total is Rs 26 crore.

The film bounced back to Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17 and further improved to Rs 2.98 crore on Day 18.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran. The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story revolves around the rivalry between Kaali and Saattaappuli's teams as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir serves as the cinematographer, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav has handled the editing.

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