Manappuram Finance MD Gets SEBI's 'Warning Letter' For Delayed Disclosure Of Shares Pledge

Manappuram Finance Ltd has disclosed that SEBI has issued an administrative warning to its Chairman and Managing Director, V.P. Nandakumar, over a delayed disclosure related to pledged shares. The warning letter, dated April 24, 2026, was addressed to Nandakumar in his personal capacity and pertains to compliance lapses dating back to 2018.

According to the company's exchange filing, the issue arose from delays in reporting the encumbrance, or pledge, of Manappuram Finance shares for transactions executed between September 21 and September 24, 2018. While applicable regulations require prompt disclosure of such transactions, the information was filed on October 11, 2018 — seven days after the prescribed deadline.

SEBI noted that the delay constituted a breach of Regulation 31(1) read with Regulation 31(3) of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. These provisions mandate that promoters and key managerial personnel disclose the creation, invocation, or release of any share encumbrance within specified timelines.

Warning Issued in Personal Capacity

The regulator's administrative warning was issued directly to Nandakumar and does not involve any monetary penalty or punitive action. Manappuram Finance has emphasised that the matter relates solely to his individual disclosure obligations and does not reflect a broader compliance failure by the company.

The company also clarified that the warning has no impact on its financial position, operations, or ongoing business activities. There are no restrictions, sanctions, or regulatory directions imposed on Manappuram Finance as a result of the action taken by SEBI.

Administrative warnings are typically issued in cases of procedural lapses and are intended to caution individuals against future non-compliance, rather than initiate enforcement proceedings.

Regulatory Disclosure

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Company Secretary Aparna Menon, who signed the filing, confirmed that the information provided is true, correct, and complete to the best of her knowledge, in accordance with Regulation 30(13) of the listing regulations.

ALSO READ: RBI Grants Approvals To Bain Capital For Joint Control Of Manappuram Finance, Subsidiaries

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.