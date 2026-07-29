Purabi Ice Cream Goes Global As Assam Exports First 5,627-Litre Consignment To Bhutan

Assam's dairy industry has entered the international market with the first-ever export of Purabi Ice Cream to Bhutan, marking a significant milestone for the state's cooperative dairy sector and opening new opportunities for dairy farmers across the North East.
The inaugural consignment of 5,627 litres of Purabi Ice Cream was flagged off in Guwahati by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ANI reported. The shipment will be distributed across key Bhutanese cities, including Thimphu, Paro, Phuentsholing and Wangdue, where the products will be available to both retail customers and commercial buyers.
The export has been carried out by North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL), which markets Purabi Dairy products. Manufactured by the West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), the ice cream is made using milk procured from thousands of dairy farmers associated with Purabi's cooperative network across Assam.
The first international shipment includes a wide range of products, such as ice cream cups, cones, family packs and gallon packs, allowing the company to cater to different consumer segments in Bhutan.
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The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) played a key role in facilitating the export by assisting with regulatory approvals, export documentation, market access and coordination between various stakeholders.
The initiative forms part of the government's broader effort to promote value-added agricultural products from India's North Eastern region in international markets.
Bhutan has been chosen as the first export destination due to its geographical proximity and strong trade links with Assam. Industry experts believe the neighbouring country offers an ideal market for expanding the presence of dairy products from the region before exploring additional international destinations.
Following the successful launch, NEDFL plans to gradually expand its export portfolio by introducing more Purabi Dairy products with longer shelf lives, while increasing export volumes based on consumer demand in overseas markets.
The development is expected to create additional income opportunities for dairy farmers, strengthen Assam's cooperative dairy ecosystem and improve the global visibility of dairy products produced in the North East.
Welcoming the achievement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the export reflects the growing competitiveness of India's dairy industry and highlights the potential of the country's agricultural value-added products in international markets.
He noted that the initiative will help expand market access for farmers while supporting export-led growth in the North Eastern region.
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