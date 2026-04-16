Lenskart's Peyush Bansal Says Viral Grooming Policy Is Outdated, Reaffirms No Curbs On Religious Symbols

Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal on Wednesday addressed backlash over an internal grooming policy after a screenshot circulated widely on social media, triggering allegations that the eyewear retailer restricts religious expression at work.

Bansal said the document being shared online was an outdated version and does not reflect the company's current guidelines. He clarified that Lenskart allows employees to wear religious and cultural symbols, including bindis and tilak, and does not impose restrictions on expressions of faith.

Hi, all. I've been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart.



I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines.



Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we… — Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal) April 15, 2026

The controversy erupted after social media posts claimed the leaked grooming policy placed limitations on religious markers such as bindis, tilak and burkhas. While the document reportedly included guidance related to turbans and hijabs, it also outlined dress-code rules around tattoos, caps and hair accessories, prompting confusion and criticism.

The claims led to sharp criticism online, with some users calling for boycotts of the brand and questioning its stance on religious inclusion in the workplace.

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Bansal Admits Language Lapse

Responding to the uproar, Bansal said the language used in an earlier version of the grooming policy failed to reflect Lenskart's values. In a social media post that was later deleted, he acknowledged the oversight and took responsibility for not identifying the issue sooner.

“An older version of our grooming policy had language that didn't reflect our values,” Bansal wrote, adding that the matter was corrected internally in February, well before the issue resurfaced online. He emphasised that the lapse was in wording, not intent.

In a subsequent clarification, Bansal reiterated that Lenskart's existing policies place no restrictions on religious expression of any kind. He said the company regularly reviews its guidelines and apologised for the confusion caused by the circulation of the outdated document. “Any lapses in our language or policies have been and will continue to be addressed,” he said.

Highlighting the company's workforce, Bansal noted that Lenskart employs thousands of people across India who express their faith and culture openly at work. He added that as a brand built in India, Lenskart considers the diverse traditions and symbols worn by its employees an integral part of its identity.

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