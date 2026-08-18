Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 26: Vijay Film Slows Down, Can It Cross Rs 200-Crore Before OTT Release?

Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is now come to an end of its theatrical run. While the film's daily collections have slowed significantly, it continues to add to its total and is now just over Rs 3 crore away from crossing the Rs 200 crore mark in India.

Here's how far the film has come in its theatrical run.

Day 26 Box Office Update

On Day 26, the film has earned Rs 21 lakh net, taking its total India net collection to Rs 196.89 crore, according to Sacnilk. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 229.30 crore.

The film has also earned Rs 93.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 322.80 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 21.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.90 crore on Day 3. Its Week 1 total was Rs 153.55 crore.

The film added Rs 31.60 crore in Week 2 and Rs 9.90 crore in Week 3. In Week 4, it earned Rs 27 lakh on Friday, Rs 72 lakh on Saturday, Rs 64 lakh on Sunday and Rs 21 lakh on Monday.

With around Rs 3.11 crore needed to reach Rs 200 crore in India net, Jana Nayagan will look to make the most of its remaining theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Film Inches Towards Rs 200-Crore India Net

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300-500 crore and marks Vijay's final film before he enters politics full-time. The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and becomes a people's leader while fighting corruption.

The film stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

OTT Release Confirmed

After much anticipation, Jana Nayagan will premiere on ZEE5 on August 21, 2026, giving fans who missed it in theatres another chance to watch Vijay's final film as an actor.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vijay's Film Online, Cast, Plot And More

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