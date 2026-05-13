Ixigo Launches AI-Native Travel App With Conversational Assistant, Agentic Booking Flows

ixigo has unveiled a fully AI-native version of its travel app, revamping its AI assistant TARA and introducing agentic travel features aimed at making trip planning and travel management more conversational and automated.

The company announced the launch at its flagship ixigo NEXT event on Tuesday, positioning the platform as an "AI-native" travel app built from the ground up around artificial intelligence rather than layering AI features onto an existing interface.

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At the centre of the revamp is TARA, ixigo's multimodal AI assistant that can interact with users through voice, text and tap in English, Hindi and Hinglish. The assistant is designed to handle conversational travel queries, personalised recommendations and itinerary planning across hotels and flights.

ixigo also introduced "Trip Mode", a built-in travel companion that consolidates post-booking information such as boarding passes, gate and terminal details, baggage belt updates and live travel alerts in one place. The feature can also provide contextual prompts such as when to leave for the airport based on live traffic conditions.

The company additionally rolled out "agentic travel flows", where AI agents autonomously perform travel-related tasks in the background. These include sending boarding passes directly to users on WhatsApp, updating flight timing or gate changes in real time through digital wallets, managing refund flows during cancellations and coordinating with hotels ahead of check-ins.

The Gurugram-based company said the redesigned app is hyper-personalised and dynamically adapts to a user's travel history, intent and stage in the travel journey.

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Speaking on the launch, ixigo founders Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai said the company sees the future of travel becoming increasingly "agent-led", with AI capable of proactively assisting travellers before, during and after trips.

Founded in 2007, ixigo said its platforms, including ConfirmTkt and AbhiBus, clocked over 54 crore annual active users in FY25.

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