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Waaree Energies Set To Become Title Sponsor For Rajasthan Royals

Waaree Energies has officially joined the IPL 2026 sponsorship race by partnering with the Rajasthan Royals to feature on the team's official kits.

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Waaree Energies Set To Become Title Sponsor For Rajasthan Royals
Photo Source: IANS

The IPL 2026 is just around the corner, and the sponsorship race has already begun. Waaree Energies has become the latest listed entity to become an active participant of the upcoming IPL season, with the company now becoming the title sponsor for the Rajasthan Royals team.

"Waaree Energies, a leading global energy transition company, joins Rajasthan Royals as the Title Sponsor for the upcoming T20 league," the company confirmed in a filing to the exchanges on Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, Waaree Energies' logos will feature on the front of the Rajasthan Royals jersey in the upcoming IPL season. The logo will also feature on the team's training kits.

“In India, cricket is not just a sport it is a powerful cultural force that connects and influences millions of people. Our partnership with Rajasthan Royals enables us to take the message of clean energy from industry corridors to the hearts of people across the country.

"At Waaree, we believe the energy transition must be inclusive, aspirational, and visible to every Indian," said Hitesh Joshi, CMD - Waaree.

Waaree Energies is not the only listed entity to become the principal sponsor of an IPL team heading into the 2026 season. 

JK Cement is the main sponsor for the Lucknow Super Giants team, while Shree Cement is sponsoring the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. 

Meanwhile, Birla Estates, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Realty, is the principal sponsor of the Gujarat Titans team. Other key but unlisted sponsors heading into the new IPL season include Vida (Kolkata Knight Riders), Etihad Airways (Chennai Super Kings), Hero Fincorp (Delhi Capitals), Lauritz Knudsen (Mumbai Indians), CP Plus (Punjab Kings) and Nothing (Royal Challengers Bengaluru).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Trains In Top Shape As Mumbai Indians Eye Record Sixth Trophy — Watch

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