India’s Star Air Considering $1 Billion Embraer Jet Purchase

Star Air, India’s largest regional carrier, is considering the purchase of as many as 20 Embraer SA aircraft, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be a breakthrough for the Brazilian manufacturer in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets.

The deal for the Embraer E2 jets has a value of about $1 billion, based on the list price of these planes, and the deliveries are likely to start from the year ending March 2028, said the people, asking not to be identified as the talks are not public. An agreement would likely comprise 10 firm orders and 10 options, which can be exercised at a later stage, they added.

The purchase would mark the first by the airline that’s owned by the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, which has interests in areas spanning consumer products, education, retail and mining.