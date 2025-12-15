Business NewsBusinessStar Air To Launch Flight Services From Navi Mumbai Airport
ADVERTISEMENT

Star Air To Launch Flight Services From Navi Mumbai Airport

All flights on these new routes will be operated with Embraer 175 aircraft, Star Air said.

15 Dec 2025, 09:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> All flights on these new routes will be operated with Embraer 175 aircraft, Star Air said. (Image Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@philipmyr?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Philip Myrtorp</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/white-airplane-flying-in-the-sky-during-daytime-iiqpxCg2GD4?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
All flights on these new routes will be operated with Embraer 175 aircraft, Star Air said. (Image Source: Philip Myrtorp on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Regional airline Star Air on Monday announced the launch of its flight services operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is set to receive its first passenger flight on Dec. 25.

The airline said it will connect the new greenfield airport with Ahmedabad, Goa (Mopa), Bengaluru and Nanded with new flights, starting from Dec. 25.

Star Air will offer customers seamless connectivity between Navi Mumbai and important business and leisure centres across western and southern India, it stated.

The new schedule includes services such as Navi Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai-Nanded via Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai-Goa (Mopa) and Navi Mumbai-Bengaluru via Goa (Mopa), the airline said.

All flights on these new routes will be operated with Embraer 175 aircraft, Star Air said.

ALSO READ

'Frustrating': Anupam Kher 'Vents' Over Cancelled IndiGo Flight; Decides To 'Make Best Out Of It' In Varanasi
Opinion
'Frustrating': Anupam Kher 'Vents' Over Cancelled IndiGo Flight; Decides To 'Make Best Out Of It' In Varanasi
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT