'Frustrating': Anupam Kher 'Vents' Over Cancelled IndiGo Flight; Decides To 'Make Best Out Of It' In Varanasi
Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said on Monday that he was stranded in Varanasi after his connecting IndiGo flight to Khajuraho was cancelled.
"I usually don't complain. I've just arrived in Varanasi by an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad. I was supposed to catch my connecting flight from here to Khajuraho for the Khajuraho Film Festival where my film (Tanvi the Great) is being shown. But after I reached, I found that the flight has been cancelled." he said in the video attached to his post.
Kher, however, insisted that he isn't really complaining and that he just wanted to "vent" to other X users.
"I don't complain because I think no one does things intentionally - no person or institution sets out to cause trouble. I just want to vent," Kher said.
The film star said his luggage was late but tried to look at the bright side stating that it could have been more than two to three hours late and that "these things happen."
The actor said that he intends to pass the time stranded in Varanasi by having some food.
"First, I need to go and ask where the food is! We'll go to Ram Bhandar and have a good meal - that's what you do when you're troubled, right?", he said.
Kher also shared plans to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and explore some parts of Varanasi by train and perhaps, by road as well.
"The best thing now is to make the best of this trouble. I'll see some of Varanasi, then I'll go by train. Trains go, you can also go by road. But for now I want to eat - that'll make things better," he said.
"My grandfather used to say, “Don’t go through a problem twice! Once by thinking about it, and once by going through it!”', the caption said.