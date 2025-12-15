'Frustrating': Anupam Kher 'Vents' Over Cancelled IndiGo Flight; Decides To 'Make Best Out Of It' In Varanasi

The film star said his luggage was late but tried to look at the bright side stating that it could have been more than two to three hours late and that "these things happen."

"My grandfather used to say, "Don't go through a problem twice - once by worrying about it and once by actually going through it!"", he wrote in his post caption.

The actor said that he intends to pass the time stranded in Varanasi by having some food.

"First, I need to go and ask where the food is! We'll go to Ram Bhandar and have a good meal - that's what you do when you're troubled, right?", he said.

Kher also shared plans to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers and explore some parts of Varanasi by train and perhaps, by road as well.

"The best thing now is to make the best of this trouble. I'll see some of Varanasi, then I'll go by train. Trains go, you can also go by road. But for now I want to eat - that'll make things better," he said.

The actor reiterated his commitment to kicking back by quoting his grandfather's words in his post caption.

